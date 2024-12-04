Mats Lindgren Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers defenseman Mats Lindgren

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that defenseman Mats Lindgren has been selected as an AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for the month of November.

Lindgren, 20, is enjoying a stellar start to his professional career, as he has recorded three goals, five assists, and eight points in 11 games with the Nailers, in addition to playing in two AHL contests with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Mats played in nine of Wheeling's 12 games during the month of November, and posted a +12 rating, as he finished in the positives seven times and was even twice. The native of Vancouver, British Columbia skated away with a +3 rating on two occasions - a 5-2 win over Indy on the 16th and a 7-1 win over Cincinnati on the 30th. Lindgren's +12 rating for the season is the best on the team.

Mats shares November's honor with South Carolina's Jayden Lee, who also finished at +12. Wheeling teammate Atley Calvert finished just behind those two with a +11 rating.

Mats Lindgren is the tenth player in team history to earn AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month, and the first since Josh Maniscalco in December of 2021. Other previous winners were Jeremy Brown, Chris Capraro, Tommy Goebel, Nick Petersen, JC Ruid, Nick Saracino, Nick Sorkin, and Luis Tremblay.

The Nailers will begin December with three games in three days this weekend. Friday night at 7:10, Wheeling will play host to Kalamazoo, and the concourse will be filled with holiday spirit with the annual Small Business Holiday Village. That game will also be a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers. On Sunday afternoon at 4:10, the Nailers will face Reading for the first ever Sensory Day game. The goal horn will not be utilized, music will be lowered, there will be no flashing lights, and there will be a quiet room. That game will also feature the traditional Sunday post game skate, and all Nailers players will be skating. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Star Wars Night on January 11th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

