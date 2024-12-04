South Carolina's Lee, Wheeling's Lindgren Are AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performers of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jayden Lee and Wheeling Nailers defenseman Mats Lindgren are the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month for November after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +12 during the month.

Lee was even or better in 10 of his 12 games in November, including a +4 on Nov. 8 against Greenville and a +3 on Nov. 15 at Worcester.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Lee leads rookie defensemen - and is tied for seventh overall in the league - with a +13 rating. His 14 points (2g-12a) in 16 games are tied for the most among rookie defensemen.

Prior to turning pro, Lee tallied 73 points (16g-57a) in 172 career games at Quinnipiac University, capturing the NCAA National Championship in 2023.

Lindgren posted an even or better rating in each of his nine games during the month, including two games where he was +3 - Nov. 16 vs. Indy and Nov. 30 against Cincinnati.

Under contract to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, Lindgren leads Wheeling with a +12 rating while adding eight points (3g-5a) in 11 games.

Prior to turning pro, Lindgren totaled 129 points (24g-105a) in 220 career games in the Western Hockey League with Red Deer and Kamloops.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Jayden Lee and Mats Lindgren with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

Runners-Up: Carson Gicewicz, Florida; Joe Leahy, Greenville; Dennis Cesana, Savannah; Connor Moore, South Carolina and Atley Calvert, Wheeling (+11).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Filip Engaras (+4); Allen - Spencer Asuchak (+6); Atlanta - Eric Neiley (+6); Bloomington - Brett Budgell and Thomas Stewart (+3); Cincinnati - Landon Cato (+3); Fort Wayne - Alex Aleardi (+7); Idaho - Connor Punnett (+9); Indy - Christopher Cameron (+5); Iowa - Will Calverley (+8); Jacksonville - Liam Coughlin and Davis Koch (+9); Kalamazoo - Ben Berard (+4); Kansas City - Damien Giroux (+6); Maine - Justin Bean (+6); Norfolk - Brady Fleurent, Darick Louis-Jean and Brandon Osmundson (+10); Orlando - Djibril Touré (+6); Rapid City - Brady Pouteau (+7); Reading - Powell Connor, Dalton Gally, Matt Miller and Robbie Stucker (+4); Tahoe - Cal Kiefiuk (+5); Toledo - Tyler Spezia (+7); Trois-Rivières - Jacob Paquette (+10); Tulsa - Austin Albrecht and Anthony Costantini (+7); Utah - Dilan Savenkov and Neil Shea (+2); Wichita - Nolan Kneen (+5) and Worcester - Andrei Bakanov (+2).

