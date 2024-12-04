Bantle, Ness Stay Hot in Loss to Heartlanders
December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Iowa Heartlanders in overtime at the Huntington Center on the second School Education Day of the season with a final score of 3-2.
How it Happened:
The first period was quiet and was scoreless heading into the second period. Toledo failed to capitalize on a man-advantage and trailed in shots on goal 7-4. The second period began with 4-on-4 hockey and then the Walleye would be down a man for a 1:16.
The Walleye broke the scoreless tie at 4:06 of the second period after a 4-minute double minor penalty on Iowa. Carson Bantle tipped it in after a pass to the front of the net from Brandon Kruse. Colin Swoyer had the secondary assist. This was Bantle's 10th goal of the season, and 4th goal in 3 games.
Iowa tied it late in the second period at 16:37 to make the game tied yet again heading into the final period.
Early in the third, at 3:06, Griffin Ness tallied his 9th goal of the season to break the tie. Dalton Messina had the assist on the even-strength goal.
After a penalty on Toledo, Iowa tied it with a goal late in the 3rd.
Game headed into overtime where Iowa won it early on at 1:11.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. IA - Y. Miura (1G)
2. TOL - G. Ness (1G)
3. IA - T. Walsh (1G)
What's Next:
The Walleye stay in Toledo for a Friday-Saturday series when the Bloomington Bison make their first visit to the Huntington Center. Friday's game is Christmas Vacation night at the Bank Tank and puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
