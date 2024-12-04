Bantle, Ness Stay Hot in Loss to Heartlanders

December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Iowa Heartlanders in overtime at the Huntington Center on the second School Education Day of the season with a final score of 3-2.

How it Happened:

The first period was quiet and was scoreless heading into the second period. Toledo failed to capitalize on a man-advantage and trailed in shots on goal 7-4. The second period began with 4-on-4 hockey and then the Walleye would be down a man for a 1:16.

The Walleye broke the scoreless tie at 4:06 of the second period after a 4-minute double minor penalty on Iowa. Carson Bantle tipped it in after a pass to the front of the net from Brandon Kruse. Colin Swoyer had the secondary assist. This was Bantle's 10th goal of the season, and 4th goal in 3 games.

Iowa tied it late in the second period at 16:37 to make the game tied yet again heading into the final period.

Early in the third, at 3:06, Griffin Ness tallied his 9th goal of the season to break the tie. Dalton Messina had the assist on the even-strength goal.

After a penalty on Toledo, Iowa tied it with a goal late in the 3rd.

Game headed into overtime where Iowa won it early on at 1:11.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. IA - Y. Miura (1G)

2. TOL - G. Ness (1G)

3. IA - T. Walsh (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye stay in Toledo for a Friday-Saturday series when the Bloomington Bison make their first visit to the Huntington Center. Friday's game is Christmas Vacation night at the Bank Tank and puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.