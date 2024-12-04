Defenseman Jayden Lee Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced today that South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jayden Lee and Wheeling Nailers defenseman Mats Lindgren are the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month for November after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +12 during the month.

Lee, 23, is in his first season of professional hockey and is on an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears. The smooth-skating defenseman was even better in 10 of his 12 games in November, including a +4 on November 8 against Greenville and a +3 on November 15 at Worcester.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia native leads rookie defensemen - and is tied for seventh overall in the league - with a +13 rating. His 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 16 games are tied for the most among rookie defensemen.

Before turning pro, Lee tallied 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) in 172 career NCAA games over five seasons at Quinnipiac University. He helped the Bobcats capture their first-ever NCAA National Championship in 2022-23, and he captained Quinnipiac in 2023-24.

