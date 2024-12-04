Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Zack Nazzarett

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Zack Nazzarett has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Nazzarett, 24, comes to the Railers after playing in 12 games for the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Nazzarrett was tied for second on the Rivermen in points with 12 (7G, 5A) to go with two penalty minutes and a +6 rating. The Cheektowaga, NY native started the 2024-25 season at Worcester Railers training camp this past October. He played in six games for the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL upon the conclusion of his collegiate career during the 2023-24 season.

Prior to playing professional hockey, Nazzarett played four seasons of NCAA D-I hockey between Long Island University and the University of Alaska-Anchorage. Over his 78 game collegiate career, the 5'8", 154lb forward had 32 points (12G, 20A) along with 49 penalty minutes and a -4 rating. Nazzarett also spent part of three seasons split between the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League, and the New Jersey Junior Titans of the North American Hockey League. In 117 career junior games, he has 82 points (27G, 55A) along with 36 penalty minutes and a +13 rating.

