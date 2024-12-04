Rush Acquires Dustin Manz from Wheeling Nailers
December 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, it has acquired forward Dustin Manz in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for cash considerations.
Manz, 25, joined Wheeling after finishing his Division I career in the spring. He played six games last season and has played five this year. In 11 career ECHL games, Manz has scored three goals and four points.
The native of Vanderbilt, Mich. competed collegiately in his home state at Lake Superior State University for three years, then transferred to American International College in Massachusetts for his final two. While at Lake Superior State, Manz played alongside current Rush forward Jack Jeffers.
Manz will meet the Rush in North Charleston, S.C. on Thursday and is eligible to suit up in Rapid City's three-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays.
