Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa
February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Matt Bartkowski from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Bartkowski, 31 (6/4/88), has recorded 14 points (2-12=14) and 49 penalty minutes (PIM) in 46 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Pittsburgh, Pa., registered 19 points (4-15=19) and 48 PIM in 70 games with Iowa last season and ranked second on the team with a plus-11 rating. The left-shot defenseman also recorded a goal and a plus-2 rating in two NHL games with Minnesota in 2018-19. Bartkowski scored a goal in his Wild debut on Dec. 29, 2018 at Winnipeg, becoming the 25th player (fourth defenseman) in franchise history to score a goal in his team debut. He owns 48 points (8-40=48), 157 PIM and 482 hits in 255 games during parts of nine NHL seasons with Boston (2010-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Calgary (2016-18) and Minnesota (2018-19).
The Wild signed Bartkowski as a free agent on July 1, 2018. He was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (190th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Bartkowski wears sweater No. 44 with Minnesota.
Minnesota hosts the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.
