Blue Jackets Recall Three Players from Monsters

February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, defenseman Andrew Peeke and forward Kevin Stenlund from the Monsters.

A 6'2", 180 lb. left-catching native of Riga, Latvia, Kivlenieks, 23, signed a three-year, two-way entry level contract with Columbus on May 25, 2017. In two appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Kivlenieks posted a record of 1-0-1 with a 1.49 goals-against average (GAA) and a .946 save percentage (S%) and went 9-8-2 with one shutout, a 2.97 GAA and a .904 S% in 19 appearances for Cleveland this year. In 76 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-20, Kivlenieks posted a record of 27-33-7 with three shutouts, a 3.23 GAA and a .892 S%. During the 2018-19 season, Kilvenieks logged a 5-3-0 record in a 2.71 GAA and a .923 S% in eight ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings. Prior to his professional career, Kilvenieks went 36-7-2 with five shutouts, a 1.85 GAA and a .932 S% in 49 appearances for the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers during the 2016-17 campaign. That season, Kivlenieks claimed USHL Player and Goaltender of the Year honors, was named to the 2016-17 USHL First All-Star Team and helped Sioux City claim the 2017 Anderson Cup as USHL Regular-Season Champions while leading the league in wins (1st), shutouts (T1st), GAA (1st) and S% (1st).

A 6'3", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Parkland, FL, Peeke, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, two-way entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 1, 2019. In seven appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, the first of his NHL career, Peeke tallied 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating and added 5-11-16 with six penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 29 appearances for Cleveland. Prior to his professional career, Peeke tallied 12-40-52 with 62 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 119 NCAA appearances for the University of Notre Dame spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 56 USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers during the 2015-16 season, Peeke supplied 4-26-30 with 30 penalty minutes and a +7 rating.

A 6'4", 210 lb. right-handed native of Stockholm, Sweden, Stenlund, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, two-way entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on May 23, 2017. In 16 appearances for Columbus this season, Stenlund posted 4-2-6 with six penalty minutes and a -1 rating and added 6-12-18 with 24 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 33 appearances for Cleveland. Stenlund supplied 4-2-6 with ten penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 20 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-20 and additionally logged 21-24-45 with 40 penalty minutes and a -28 rating in 99 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-20. Prior to his North American professional career, Stenlund recorded 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 151 SHL appearances for HV71 spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, helping HV71 secure the 2017 SHL Championship.

