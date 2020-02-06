Barracuda Spilled 4-2 by Gulls
February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (14-24-1-2) returned to the SAP Center on Wednesday night to take on the San Diego Gulls (20-16-3-2) (Anaheim Ducks) for the second-straight game, and fell to their Pacific Division rival 4-2.
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (3-7) suffered the loss after allowing three goals on 34 shots
Anthony Stolarz (16-10-4) made 36 saves to earn his third consecutive win and second straight over the Barracuda
Ivan Chekhovich (3) registered a pair of points (one goal, one assist) and ended a 12-game goalless drought with a first-period tally
Nick Meloche had two assists in the game, his first multi-point game of the season
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL
San Diego 1 1 2 4
San Jose 1 0 1 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
San Diego 38 0 1 9
San Jose 35 0 5 17
