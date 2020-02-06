IceHogs Re-Assign Defenseman Jack Ramsey to Indy Fuel

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that defenseman Jack Ramsey has been re-assigned to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Ramsey, 24, skated in 32 games with the Fuel this season, adding eight points (two goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes. The Farmington, Minnesota native has been called up to the IceHogs three times this season, but has not appeared in a contest.

A rookie this year, Ramsey attended the University of Minnesota the past four campaigns, totaling 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 143 games and helped the Gophers capture consecutive Big 10 Regular-Season Championships during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. He made his pro debut with the Fuel late last season, scoring one goal in four games.

