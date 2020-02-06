San Diego Gulls Announce Three-Year Partnership with Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has entered a three-year partnership with Rady Children's Hospital, the largest children's hospital in California providing the largest source of comprehensive pediatric medical services in San Diego, southern Riverside and Imperial counties.

As part of the partnership, the Gulls will raise funds and awareness for Rady Children's Hospital by hosting Family Day this Sunday, Feb. 9 when the club hosts the Bakersfield Condors at Pechanga Arena San Diego (5 p.m.). Gulls fans are invited to participate in Family Day in a variety of ways, including a 'text to donate' campaign.

"San Diego offers so many opportunities for our community to gather together and celebrate what makes our city special," said Alexandra Loker, Senior Director of Philanthropy at Rady Children's Hospital Foundation. "The Gulls are exactly the type of team we want to celebrate - one of the winningest in the AHL record books - and certainly a point of pride in our city. We are enthusiastic about our partnership with the Gulls to drive even more excitement around their season and create a dialog about the importance of keeping our children healthy."

Fans attending or watching Sunday's FOX 5 San Diego telecast can donate to Rady Children's Hospital in a number of ways. Text "RADY" to "41444," and a specified donation will be made to the hospital.

"We are proud to align with one of the nation's leading children's hospitals and support their mission to restore, sustain and enhance the health and development of children in our region," said Gulls President of Business Operation's Matt Savant. "Rady Children's Hospital shares our focus on improving the health and wellness of the San Diego community, and our partnership will help us further meet that goal by raising funds to support an exemplary organization."

Gulls players, coaches and staff have regularly visited patients at Rady Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House San Diego since 2015 and will continue to bolster the number of visits each season.

Alexandra Loker will be featured on both the Gulls television and radio broadcasts, highlighting the new partnership between Rady Children's Hospital and the San Diego Gulls, and how the collaboration supports the hospital's efforts to protect the magic of childhood. During the game, Rady Children's Hospital patients and physicians will have the opportunity to be a part of in-game elements such as riding the Zamboni, viewing warmups from the penalty box, and the ceremonial puck drop. Rady Children's Hospital patient Parker Watson will participate in the ceremonial puck drop. Parker is an avid sports fan who is currently undergoing treatment at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children's Hospital.

Tickets for Family Day are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets or by calling (844) GO GULLS.

