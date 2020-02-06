Barracuda Forward Jonny Brodzinski and Lauren Brodzinski Celebrate Birth of their First Child

San Jose, Ca - San Jose Barracuda forward Jonny Brodzinski and his wife, Lauren, announced on Tuesday the birth of their first child, Lucille Elizabeth Brodzinski. Born on February 4 at 11:44 p.m., Lauren and Lucille are doing well.

Lucille, a skilled forward that possess a heavy shot, weighed in at 5 lbs. 14 oz and 19 inches long. Lucille is eligible for the National Hockey League draft in 2038.

