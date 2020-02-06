Flames Recall Brandon Davidson

February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenseman Brandon Davidson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also placed defenseman Mark Giordano on the injured reserve.

Davidson, a native of Taber, Alberta has three goals and 17 assists for 20 points in 34 games for the Stockton Heat this season. Davidson signed as a free agent with the Flames on July 1, 2019 after spending last season with Chicago and their AHL affiliate, Rockford. The 28-year-old has suited up in three games this season for the Flames and is a veteran of 165 games of NHL experience wtih nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points split between the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Chicago Blackhawks. Davidson was drafted in the sixth round (162nd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

BRANDON DAVIDSON - DEFENSE

BORN: Taber, AB DATE: August 21, 1991

HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: EDM - 6th round (162nd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft

