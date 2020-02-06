LA Kings Recall Cal Petersen from Ontario

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled goaltender Cal Petersen from Ontario. The Kings have also acquired forward Trevor Moore, in addition to a pair of third-round draft picks, in exchange for forward Kyle Clifford and goaltender Jack Campbell.

Petersen, 25, has posted a 17-15-4 record, a .906 save percentage and a 3.43 goals against average from 37 games played this season with the Reign. At the time of his recall, Petersen leads the American Hockey League in minutes played, saves and shots faced this season. The Waterloo, IA native recently represented Ontario at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, his second career AHL All-Star appearance, and is Ontario's all-time franchise leader with 53 victories.

Campbell and Clifford are both Ontario Reign alumni. Campbell appeared in 80 career games with the Reign, and posted a 43-26-15 record, with a .912 save percentage and a 2.67 goals against average with Ontario. Clifford appeared in two games with the AHL's Ontario Reign during the 2015-16 season on a conditioning loan, and collected seven points (4-3=7) from nine games played with the ECHL's Ontario Reign during the NHL lockout during the 2012-13 season.

