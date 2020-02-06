Third Annual Great Skate Happens Saturday
February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals Great Skate is back for year three!
The Admirals will hold their third annual Great Skate event at Red Arrow Park, located on the corner of State and Water St., this Saturday, February 8th from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
The Great Skate is free and open to the public.
The Great Skate gives fans a unique opportunity to skate with Admirals players on the Milwaukee County Parks Slice of Ice. Each hour there will be different groups of players for fans to skate with, get pictures and autographs as well.
Here is a breakdown of when each player will be skating:
1:00 pm: Troy Grosenick, Steven Santini, Josh Healey, Eeli Tolvanen, Rem Pitlick, Tommy Novak
1:45 pm: Tanner Jeannot, Miikka Salomaki, Michael McCarron, Mathieu Olivier, Cole Schneider, Arvin Atwal
2:30: Daniel Carr, Connor Ingram, Matt Donovan, Josh Wilkins
3:15: Alex Carrier, Fred Allard, Jeremy Davies, Freddy Gaudreau, Anthony Richard
There are skates available for rent and non-skating fans are also welcome to come to take pictures and get autographs.
In addition, kids (18 & under) who wear a hockey jersey will receive a free ticket to one of the remaining 2020 Admirals games at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2020
- Third Annual Great Skate Happens Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blackhawks Night and Sock Monkey Madness Highlight Weekend Slate - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Announce Three-Year Partnership with Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego Gulls
- Five Memorable Games at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Re-Assign Defenseman Jack Ramsey to Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Recall Artem Ivanyuzhenkov and Reassign Andrew Shortridge - San Jose Barracuda
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Flames Recall Brandon Davidson - Stockton Heat
- Coyotes Recall Robbie Russo from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Renew Partnership with Seneca Park Zoo Society for "Defend the Ice Month" - Rochester Americans
- Andy Andreoff Recalled by Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devils Ink Kyle Cumiskey to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Blue Jackets Recall Three Players from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Kirill Ustimenko Reassigned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hayton Scores In Debut, Prosvetov Stellar But Tucson Falls To Open Gem Show Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Spilled 4-2 by Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Double up San Jose, 4-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Start Fast in 4-2 Win in Front of 7,090 - Bakersfield Condors
- First Line Shines, Rocket Beat Comets 5-4 in OT - Laval Rocket
- Defense Shines in Wild's 4-0 Win against Rampage - Iowa Wild
- LA Kings Recall Cal Petersen from Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Stumble against Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Kahkonen, Wild Silence Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Third Annual Great Skate Happens Saturday
- Admirals Stumble against Griffins
- Admirals Score Seven in Win over Hogs
- Admirals Scare off Wolves
- Haydar Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame