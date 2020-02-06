Third Annual Great Skate Happens Saturday

February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals Great Skate is back for year three!

The Admirals will hold their third annual Great Skate event at Red Arrow Park, located on the corner of State and Water St., this Saturday, February 8th from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

The Great Skate is free and open to the public.

The Great Skate gives fans a unique opportunity to skate with Admirals players on the Milwaukee County Parks Slice of Ice. Each hour there will be different groups of players for fans to skate with, get pictures and autographs as well.

Here is a breakdown of when each player will be skating:

1:00 pm: Troy Grosenick, Steven Santini, Josh Healey, Eeli Tolvanen, Rem Pitlick, Tommy Novak

1:45 pm: Tanner Jeannot, Miikka Salomaki, Michael McCarron, Mathieu Olivier, Cole Schneider, Arvin Atwal

2:30: Daniel Carr, Connor Ingram, Matt Donovan, Josh Wilkins

3:15: Alex Carrier, Fred Allard, Jeremy Davies, Freddy Gaudreau, Anthony Richard

There are skates available for rent and non-skating fans are also welcome to come to take pictures and get autographs.

In addition, kids (18 & under) who wear a hockey jersey will receive a free ticket to one of the remaining 2020 Admirals games at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.