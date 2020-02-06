Condors Throw It Back with Fog Jerseys, $2 Beers, and $1 Hot Dogs Friday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign in a critical Pacific Division matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. Honoring their predecessors, the team will don specialty Bakersfield Fog Throwback jerseys for a charity auction. Also, enjoy $2 Dos Equis and $1 hot dogs. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. Great seats start at just $12. Click here to watch former Fog players look back at the beginnings of hockey in Bakersfield. Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m.

PROMOTION DETAILS: The Condors will wear special Bakersfield Fog 25th Anniversary jerseys which will be auctioned to benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) presented by Sunny 105.3 FM and SC Architect. One game issued jersey will be given away. Enjoy $2 Dos Equis through the end of the first intermission and $1 hot dogs.

A limited amount of "Golden Ticket" raffle tickets are available for just $30 to win a game issued jersey. You do not need to be present to win. Click here to purchase yours, before they are gone.

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Tri-Tip

Beans

Salad

Roasted Potatoes

Asparagus

Cookies

TAP ROOM

Fried Chicken

Biscuit

Coleslaw

BARS!

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

TOMORROW

The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign in the 10th of 12 matchups this season. Bakersfield is 4-3-2 on the season against the Reign. Over the next three weeks the teams will meet three times to wrap up the season series, including tonight's contest.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield won its third straight over the division-leading Tucson Roadrunners, 4-2, on Wednesday. C Colby Cave led the way with a goal and an assist. D Evan Bouchard had two assists to extend a point streak to six games. G Stuart Skinner notched his 16th win of the season, stopping 27 of 29.

Ontario is unbeaten in seven games (6-0-1) and came from behind to defeat San Diego in overtime on Saturday. LW Carl Grundstrom (1g-2a) had three points including the late game-tying goal. C Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored the overtime winner.

THE SITUATION

Bakersfield, Ontario, and San Diego are tangled in a vie for fourth in the Pacific Division. Ontario currently holds the four spot by three points over San Diego and by four over the Condors. Bakersfield has three games remaining, including tonight, against Ontario and three against San Diego, whom they see on Sunday.

HEY SHORTIE

C Colby Cave recorded the team's fourth shorthanded goal of the season on Wednesday.

CONDORS NOTES

C Markus Granlund scored Wednesday and extended his points streak to four games (2g-4a)... D Evan Bouchard is now t-6th in scoring by a d-man. He is second among all rookie d-men in points... G Stuart Skinner is 9-4-1 in his last 14 decisions... RW Josh Currie is second in the AHL in shots with 154.

REIGN NOTES

G Cal Petersen was recalled Wednesday following a trade by the LA Kings which sent G Jack Campbell to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The AHL All-Star had played the most minutes in the AHL at 2,078 this season... Ontario has the most road wins in the Pacific Division with 15... Ontario is the most penalized team in the AHL at 16.11 a night.

TRANSACTIONS

2/6 - G Dylan Wells assigned to Wichita

2/5 - D Vincent Desharnais loaned to Wichita

OTHER ACTION IN THE PACIFIC

Tucson (1st) @ San Diego (5th)

San Jose (7th) @ Colorado (3rd)

