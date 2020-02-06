Andy Andreoff Recalled by Philadelphia

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have recalled forward Andy Andreoff from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Andreoff, 28, is in his first season with the Phantoms and has registered 10 points on six goals and four assists through 15 games. Andreoff was named a co-captain of Lehigh Valley on October 4 by Scott Gordon. He appeared in his 400th pro game on November 3 against Bridgeport. Andreoff will be the third NHL recall of the season for Andreoff and he has notched one assist in 13 total games for Philadelphia.

Originally drafted in the third round (#80) in the 2011 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Andreoff has played 172 NHL games, mostly for the Kings, and has tallied 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points and 216 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on October 14, 2014 against the Edmonton Oilers.

A native of Pickering, Ontario, Andreoff has played a total of 257 AHL games, with the Manchester Monarchs, Syracuse Crunch and Lehigh Valley. He has totaled 137 points with 62 goals and 75 assists and 435 penalty minutes. He set a career high during last season with 26 goals, 29 assists and 55 points for the Syracuse Crunch. He was second in the AHL with 150 penalty minutes.

