Five Memorable Games at CAA Arena

As the Belleville Senators get set to plays its 100th home game Saturday, there have certainly been some memorable nights at CAA Arena over the past three seasons.

Even though game 99 takes place Friday, here's a look back at five nights that were unforgettable.

Nov. 1, 2017 vs. Syracuse - First home game

After a nine-game road trip to open its inaugural season (11 if you include two preseason games in Laval), the Senators finally made its long-awaited debut in Belleville.

And it was worth the wait.

A North Division contest with a budding rival in the Crunch, the Sens wowed their new fanbase. Francis Perron scored the first ever home goal in franchise history before the game went to a shootout, where Gabriel Gagne secured the two points for the Senators in a 4-3 win.

Nov. 11, 2017 vs. Rochester - Jordan Murray hat-trick

Murray made Sens history on this night, scoring the first hat-trick for the franchise in a dramatic come from behind win against the Amerks.

The Sens found themselves down 3-1 when Murray scored his first of the night in the second period before his early third period goal cut the deficit to 4-3. After Perron sent the game to overtime, Murray beat Adam Wilcox with a slight deflection out front to forever etch his name in team history.

Feb. 24, 2018 vs. Laval - Nick Paul second period hat-trick

One of the most lethal offensive players in team history, Paul's arsenal was on full display during the second period against the Rocket as he scored the quickest home hat-trick registered by a Sens player.

Paul grabbed his first of the night 1:33 into the second to tie the game before his second of the period came at 11:30 to make it a 2-2 contest. His third goal put the Sens ahead at 17:56 but Belleville would concede twice in the third to lose 4-3.

All in all, it took 16:23 for Paul to complete his hat-trick. He was the first player in Sens history to score a one period hat-trick and is still one of just two Sens to complete the feat (Michael Carcone achieved this on Jan. 13, 2020 in Manitoba).

Nov. 9, 2019 vs. Toronto - Drake Batherson goes wild

People knew about Batherson's elite skillset long before Nov. 9. But the world truly noticed on this evening.

The rookie had a worldly night, tallying six points, five of which were assists, in a wild 7-6 win for the Sens over the Marlies. His six points (and five assists) remain franchise records to this day for single-game performers. The performance also earned him his first career NHL recall three days later where he would go on to score in his NHL debut against Detroit.

Feb. 13, 2019 vs. Syracuse - First home shutout

It took Sens fans a long time to see a home shutout, 61 games in fact, but Marcus Hogberg was the man to come through for Belleville.

He made 31 saves to secure the two points for the Senators. Strangely, Sens fans didn't have to wait long to see another shutout as Hogberg did it again on March 2 against Manitoba, making 27 saves in a 4-0 victory.

The Sens will make it an even 100 home games Saturday when they host Laval at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.

