Blackhawks Night and Sock Monkey Madness Highlight Weekend Slate

February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





FRIDAY, FEB. 7 VS. SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Blackhawks Night: Blackhawks Night returns to the BMO Harris Bank Center Friday when the Rockford IceHogs take on the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m. As part of the event, 2013 Stanley Cup Champion Brandon Bollig will appear and Jim Cornelison will sing the national anthem. Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew will also be in the building throughout the game. The IceHogs will don special-edition Blackhawks Night uniforms that will be raffled off.

Brandon Bollig: Bollig will kick off the contest by dropping the ceremonial puck and will be made available for autographs during pre-game and the first period on the concourse behind section 101 for a limited number of fans who receive a special wrist band upon entry to the BMO. Fans can also visit FanZone to enter to win a Brandon Bollig special-edition Blackhawks Night jersey.

Special Jerseys: The Blackhawks Night jerseys and socks were created to pay homage to the uniforms worn by the Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2019. The sweaters are black with horizontal white stripes accenting the shoulders, armbands and midriff. A black-and-white Hammy logo graces the front of the jersey with the words "ICEHOGS" and "ROCKFORD" forming a circle around it.

The uniform design was originally created to honor the Blackhawks' 1934 uniform, which was the year the team won their first Stanley Cup Championship. Fans can click HERE for more information on how to win the game-worn or game-issued jerseys, and limited supplies of sublimated replica jerseys, shirts and pucks will be available at Oink Outfitters the night of the game.

$2 Bud Lights: Each Friday home game during the 2019-20 season features Bud Light cans for just $2. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8 VS. SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Sock Monkey Madness Night: The IceHogs continue the weekend with Sock Monkey Madness Night on Saturday when Rockford concludes its two-game series against San Antonio. As part of the evening, the first 1,500 fans in the building will receive a sock monkey bobblehead, presented by Midway Village Museum.

Sock Donations: The Hogs will be hosting a sock drive to benefit Project Undershare at the game on Saturday. Fans who donate a pair of new socks during Sock Monkey Night will receive a free ticket to the IceHogs game on Feb. 21 against the San Antonio Rampage.

Project Undershare is a non-profit organization that helps homeless children in Rockford and surrounding areas get basic undergarments, including socks, underwear and t-shirts. For more information, visit projectundershare.org.

Donations will be taken when fans enter the BMO Harris Bank Center and free tickets will be distributed at that time.

Hogs & Hops: Fans can purchase one upper endzone ticket and two drink tickets redeemable for soda, water or beer for just $22. To redeem drink tickets for beer (Budweiser or Bud Light), visit River City, Blue Flame Grill or Goose Island Deck on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. Visit our FEVO link HERE or call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465 to purchase a Hogs & Hops package.

Tickets: Standard tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com. The Hogs & Hops tickets can be purchased using the FEVO link HERE.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

