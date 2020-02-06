Barracuda Recall Artem Ivanyuzhenkov and Reassign Andrew Shortridge

Artem Ivanyuzhenkov with the Norfolk Admirals

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov (AR-tem EYE-ven-YO-Shehn-kov) from the Norfolk Admirals (@NorfolkAdmirals) of the ECHL (@ECHL). In addition, the team reassigned goaltender Goaltender Andrew Shortridge to the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans).

Before his assignment on December 5, 2019, Ivanyuzhenkov appeared in one game with the Barracuda, finishing with two penalty minutes and an even rating. In addition, he skated in one game with the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) earlier this season, collecting two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating.

During his time with the Admirals, Ivanyuzhenkov appeared in 17 games with Ads, collecting seven points (four goals, three assists) and 11 penalty minutes.

Prior to this year. Ivanyuzhenkov, 21, spent the past two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede), where he appeared in 115 games, totaling 83 points (47 goals, 36 assists) and 263 penalty minutes. In 2018-19, the Podolsk, Russia native led the Stamped in scoring (50), tied for first in goals (26), first in penalty minutes (142), tied for first in game-winning goals (4) and finished first in shots (146). During the playoffs, Ivanyuzhenkov paced the league with 36 penalty minutes in nine playoff games en-route to a Clark Cup Championship.

Prior to joining the Stampede, the six-foot-three, 235-pound forward appeared in two KHL contests with Vityaz Podolsk during the 2016-17 campaign. In addition, he skated in 45 games in the Russian junior ranks with the MHL's Russkie Vityazi Chekhov, collecting 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and 167 penalty minutes.

So far this season, Shortridge, 24, has posted a 2-1-1 record with the Americans in four games, recording his first pro shutout on January 21, 2020, in an 8-0 win over the Kansas City Mavericks.

With the Barracuda, Shortridge has gone 3-7-0 with a 3.71 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage.

A season ago, Shortridge went 18-6-2 in 26 games with the Quinnipiac Bobcats at the NCAA level along with a league-leading 1.51 goals-against average (GAA) and .940 save percentage. He finished second among ECAC goaltenders in wins and boasted a .731 win percentage, allowing two-goals or fewer 23 times.

He set single-season program records in GAA and save percentage, and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award which is presented annually to the top goaltender in the nation. He was awarded the ECAC's Ken Dryden Award for Goaltender of the Year, recording an 11-4-2 record in the conference along with a 1.47 GAA and .938 save percentage. He also was named to the ECAC First Team All-League team after helping the Bobcats finish tied atop the ECAC regular-season standings.

Shortridge completed his junior year at Quinnipiac, amassing a career 41-24-4 record, 1.93 GAA and .924 save percentage in 74 games.

Prior to his NCAA career, Shortridge appeared in one season for the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), earning a 3.15 GAA and .915 save percentage in 44 games.

The Sharks signed the six-foot-four, 185-pound native of Anchorage, AK, to a one-year contract on April 3, 2019.

