Admirals Stumble against Griffins

February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Rem Pitlick scored the Admirals lone goal as they saw their five-game winning streak snapped in a 2-1 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The loss was just the ninth in regulation for the Admirals this season, but four of those defeats have been to Grand Rapids. The Ads still sit atop the AHL standings with a 33-9-4-2 mark and 72 points.

The Griffins picked up all the offense they would need within the first 5:46 of the game. They started the scoring on a Chase Pearson goal at the 3:11 mark and then followed that up when Joe Veleno scored off a rebound of a Dylan McIlrath shot 2:35 later.

The Admirals offense applied plenty of pressure the rest of the way, but Grand Rapids Calvin Pickard made numerous big saves.

Pitlick got Milwaukee within one with his 16th goal of the year with 3:11 remaining in the game after he deflected a Jeremy Davies shot from the blueline over Pickard's shoulder. However, that was all the team could muster as they fell for just the fourth time at home this season.

Troy Grosenick stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in net for the Admirals, but took only his 5th loss this season.

The Admirals look to get back on track when they host the Texas Stars on Friday night at Panther Arena at 7 pm. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band will make their annual appearance at the game where they will perform from the stands and then also on the ice in a special 4th period.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.