Condors Start Fast in 4-2 Win in Front of 7,090

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-20-5; 45pts) knocked off the division-leading Tucson Roadrunners (28-13-2; 58pts) 4-2 on Wednesday in front of a crowd of 7,090. C Colby Cave had two points including a game-winning shorthanded goal. Over the past two games, 15,614 have been in attendance.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (6th) from the right-wing circle under the crossbar; Assists: Cave, Esposito; Time of goal: :55; BAK leads, 1-0

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Beau Bennett (8th) off a back wall bounce on a power play; Assists: Miele, Capobianco; Time of goal: 16:38; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (10th) redirected a point shot; Assist: Samorukov, Hebig; Time of goal: 17:15; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 13, TUC - 8

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (10th) off a rebound, shorthanded; Assists: Bouchard, McLeod; Time of goal: 5:14; BAK leads, 3-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Markus Granlund (6th) snap shot from the left-wing circle; Assists: Bouchard, Currie; Time of goal: 8:12; BAK leads, 4-1

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: C Barret Hayton (1st) on a breakaway unassisted; Time of goal: 16:30; BAK leads, 4-2

SHOTS: BAK - 11, TUC - 9

THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 5, TUC - 12

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Cave (BAK) 2. Granlund (BAK) 3. Bouchard (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; TUC - 1/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29; TUC - 29

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-11-3; 27/29); TUC - Prosvetov (12-6-1; 25/29)

Bakersfield has won three straight against Tucson and is 3-1-0 on the season having allowed just five goals against in the past three wins

D Evan Bouchard (4g-11a) has 15 points in his last 17 games and has assists in six straight games (7a)

C Markus Granlund has 2g-4a during a four-game point streak

C Colby Cave had a 1g-1a night

The Condors scored in the opening minute of the game for the second time in three outings

D Vincent Desharnais was loaned to Wichita (ECHL) earlier in the day

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Cooper Marody, Beau Starrett, Stuart Skinner

