Kahkonen, Wild Silence Rampage

DES MOINES, IA - Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stopped all 19 shots he faced on Wednesday night, leading the Iowa Wild (28-14-6) to a 4-0 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (16-19-11) at Wells Fargo Arena to open San Antonio's Rodeo Road Trip.

Rampage goaltender Ville Husso made 23 saves in the loss, San Antonio's first shutout defeat this season.

Three Iowa defensemen scored goals in the game, beginning with Turner Ottenbreit's first goal of the season at 11:57 of the first period. Ottenbreit was the late trailer on an odd-man rush and received a pass from Sam Anas, snapping a wrister past Husso to make it 1-0 Wild.

Anas has eight points in his last six games.

The Wild extended their lead with three goals in the second period. Off a clean face-off win, defenseman Matt Bartkowski crept down to the top of the left circle and beat Husso with a wrist shot for his second goal of the season at 7:31.

Just 1:58 later, defenseman Louie Belpedio gave Iowa a 3-0 lead. Will Bitten raced into the Rampage zone and drove wide on Rampage defenseman Andreas Borgman to get to the front of the net. Husso made the initial save, but Belpedio crashed the net and stuffed in the rebound for his fourth goal of the season.

At 17:24 of the second period, a Keaton Thompson point shot was deflected through Husso, the puck rolling behind him and pushed over the goal line by Mason Shaw for his first of the season and a 4-0 Wild advantage.

The Rampage had nine shots in the third period but could not beat Kahkonen, who earned his fourth shutout of the season and the 10th of his AHL career. The Rampage were held to a season-low two shots on goal in the first period.

San Antonio entered the game as one of only four teams in the AHL yet to suffer a shutout loss. The defeat was their second regulation loss in seven games, dropping them to 3-2-2 over that stretch.

The Wild are now 6-0-1 over their last seven games. The Rampage are 0-4-2 in their last six visits to Wells Fargo Arena.

The Rampage continue their road trip on Friday night when they travel to BMO Harris Bank Center for a meeting with the Rockford IceHogs. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Ville Husso: 23 saves on 27 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) Kaapo Kahkonen - IA

2) Turner Ottenbreit - IA

3) Mason Shaw - IA

