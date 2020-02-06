Gulls Double up San Jose, 4-2

The Gulls extended their point streak to five games with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda tonight at SAP Center. The Gulls are 3-0-2-0 their last five games, and have points in 10 of their last 11 games (8-1-2-0) and 14 of the last 18 overall (10-4-3-1).

San Diego has also recorded points in a season-high five straight road contests (4-0-1-0) while also posting a 9-4-1-0 mark the last 14 road games.

With tonight's win, head coach Kevin Dineen (155) passed Dallas Eakins as the winningest head coach of an Anaheim Ducks primary affiliate. Dineen is 155-92-17-18 (.612%) with San Diego (2019-present) and the Portland Pirates (2005-08), leading Anaheim's primary affiliate head coach's in all-time wins, points (345) and points percentage, while ranking second in games coached (282). Eakins, Anaheim's current head coach, posted a 154-95-15-18 record with San Diego from 2015-19 (.608%).

Anthony Stolarz stopped 36-of-38 shots to win his third straight contest and 16th overall, tied for seventh among AHL goaltenders. Stolarz is 6-0-1 his last seven starts with a 2.39 GAA and .933 SV% in that span. He is also 8-2-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .934 SV% his last 11 road games.

Chris Mueller opened the scoring 5:49 into the contest with his 14th goal this season (third with San Diego) and second the last three games (2-0=2). Chris Wideman tallied his second assist in as many games to now co-lead the club in assists (15). Antoine Morand also earned his 14th point with an assist (4-10=14).

Simon Benoit scored his third goal at 9:00 of the second period, marking a new single-season high (two in 2018-19 as a rookie).

Sam Carrick extended his point streak to five games (1-5=6) with an assist on the Benoit goal. He also has four assists during a three-game assist streak (0-4=4). He also has 19 points his last 15 games (10-9=19, +16) and 28 points his last 24 contests (17-11=28, +25). Carrick's +25 rating now leads the AHL.

Blake Pietila collected an assist to mark points in back-to-back contests (1-2=3) and five points his last four games (2-3=5, +5).

Brendan Guhle scored his fourth of the season at 5:24 of the third period (unassisted), while tallying a season-high five shots.

Alex Dostie netted his 10th goal (empty-net goal) with 47 seconds left in regulation. Isac Lundestrom picked up the lone assist, his fourth the last four games (0-4=4).

San Diego will return home to open a two-game homestand beginning Friday, Feb. 7 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Simon Benoit

On the win

I think it was a slow game for both teams. It was a long game and we tried to keep it up all through the game. In the third, [San Jose] stepped it up a little bit and we shut them down.

On his goal

I was hoping to get two. It doesn't happen often so when I get one, I hope to get two. I saw he was giving me the low blocker side, so I aimed for that hole and it went in.

On Kevin Dineen's milestone

I'm proud of him. It's a good accomplishment, I would say. We'll keep going.

On the upcoming homestand

I think since we're not home for such a long time, it's important for us to go and get those points. We're trying to get a playoff spot so those two games at home are really important.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On his milestone

That's a good stat, Great organization to be a part of, I can't say enough to how I've been treated. Not only this time but my first time around, so it's a pleasure to be here. It's kind of fun to watch the players when I had my first round here that have gone on to have long, successful careers in the NHL. That's what you enjoy, watching these young guys in that same process now.

On the game

The game had some ebbs and flows to it. We're trying to get away from that to get a little consistency to our game. At the end of it, we found a way to win. I think our D did a good job contributing. For us we had some puck management issues that we have to stay on top of. You walk out and say you got two points on the road and that's a good way to go.

On contributions throughout the lineup

There's a couple plays where we had breakdowns, and a guy like (Alex) Broadhurst is really strong on the backcheck. He comes back and that head down, that's what we're always trying to preach as hard as we go on offensive, we drive a lot of things off what we do on offense, but we want to same with that same type of intensity, passion and that skating ability on the defensive side. It's good to see that work out as part of our game plan.

On the team's discipline

That's something that we talked about before the game. Over the last four games previous to this one, I think we'd taken 24 minor (penalties), 15 or 16 stick penalties. I think those are preventable plays and it's something that we put a focus on. It's good to see the guys follow up.

