Devils Ink Kyle Cumiskey to AHL Contract

February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils defenseman Kyle Cumiskey

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed defenseman Kyle Cumiskey to an American Hockey League contract for the rest of the 2019-20 season. The announcement came from Binghamton's General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Cumiskey, 33, has played 18 games with Binghamton this season and has two goals and five assists. Last season, Cumiskey played 35 games for the Providence Bruins and recorded three goals and 15 assists for 18 points. The defenseman also appeared in one game with the Toronto Marlies and 11 games with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

The Abbotsford, BC native captured a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2014-15. Prior to his professional career, Cumiskey helped the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets to a Memorial Cup Championship in 2003-04 and a WHL Championship in 2004-05.

In 278 regular-season American Hockey League games with Binghamton, Albany, Lake Erie, Syracuse, Rockford, Toronto, and Providence, Cumiskey has 27 goals and 104 assists. Cumiskey has nine goals and 26 assists in 139 NHL games with Colorado and Chicago.

He was a 2005 seventh-round pick (222nd overall) of the Avalanche.

