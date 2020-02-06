Wolves Caught by Moose
February 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - C.J. Suess' power-play goal with 3:46 left lifted the Manitoba Moose to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place.
Forward Lucas Elvenes and defenseman Nic Hague scored for the Wolves (22-21-3-2), who owned a 2-1 lead midway through the second period.
Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk (16-7-2) earned 28 saves, but suffered his first regulation loss since Nov. 29.
Manitoba (22-27-0-0) took the initial lead on forward Danny Moynihan's rebound goal at 15:43 of the first period. He swatted home a loose puck from just outside the crease for his first AHL point.
Elvenes made it 1-1 on the Wolves' only power play of the night at 1:24 of the second. Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt worked the puck to Elvenes atop the left circle. With Ben Jones blocking goaltender Eric Comrie's vision, Elvenes whistled a low shot that squirted past Comrie.
The Wolves seized the lead on Hague's first goal of the year at 4:55 of the second. Hague collected an Elvenes pass in the defensive zone, charged down the left wing, executed a pull and drag to squeeze between two Moose and placed a wrister perfectly into the top corner of the net.
The Moose forged a 2-2 tie on Michael Spacek's rebound goal at 14:00 of the second. Kristian Reichel fired a shot wide from the left faceoff circle, but it banged off the back boards directly to Spacek on the right side and he took advantage of an open net.
Wolves defenseman Jake Bischoff was assessed a tripping penalty with 4:06 to play - and Manitoba needed just 20 seconds to take advantage. Kristian Vesalainen's centering pass was redirected perfectly by Suess as the power forward surged through the slot.
Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson pulled goaltender Oscar Dansk with 1:50 left to get an extra attacker on the ice. The Wolves swarmed Comrie, but couldn't find the equalizer.
Comrie (7-6-0) finished with 25 saves in the win.
The Wolves and Moose meet again at 7 p.m. Friday, then Chicago kicks off a four-game homestand on Thursday, Feb. 13, against the Milwaukee Admirals. For tickets to that Craft Beer Night, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
