Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Nico Sturm to Iowa; Activates Captain Mikko Koivu from Injured Reserve

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Nico Sturm to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and activated captain Mikko Koivu from Injured Reserve.

Sturm, 24 (5/3/95), has recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in six games with Minnesota this season. He tallied his first career NHL point with an assist at Arizona on Dec. 19 and skated a career-high 14:52 and won a career-best seven face-offs (out of nine) at Colorado on Dec. 27. Sturm has collected two assists in eight career NHL games. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound native of Augsburg, Germany, was signed as a free agent by Minnesota on April 1, 2019 and made his NHL debut on April 4 vs. Boston. Sturm has tallied 12 points (6-6=12) including two power-play goals and two game-winning goals in 25 games with Iowa this season. Iowa hosts the Texas Stars Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

Koivu, 36 (3/12/83), has missed the last 12 games with a lower-body injury. He has notched 12 points (2-10=12) in 28 games this season and leads team forwards in TOI/game (17:34). Koivu recorded his 700th career NHL point with an assist and the game-deciding shootout goal in his 1,000th NHL game vs. Dallas on Dec. 1.

Minnesota hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday at 5 pm on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

