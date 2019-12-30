Anaheim Ducks Acquire Chris Mueller from Tampa Bay in Exchange for Patrick Sieloff

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired center Chris Mueller from Tampa Bay in exchange for defenseman Patrick Sieloff.

Mueller, 33 (3/6/86), has recorded 3-7=10 points and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 53 career games with the New York Rangers, Dallas and Nashville. The 5-10, 201-pound forward began the season with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL), recording 11-12=23 points and 24 PIM in 31 games. At the time of his acquisition, Mueller co-led Syracuse in power-play goals (5), ranked second in scoring and tied for second in goals.

A native of West Seneca, N.Y., Mueller has scored 223-317=550 points and 398 PIM in 742 career AHL games with Syracuse, Toronto, Tucson, San Diego, Hartford, Texas, Milwaukee, Lake Erie and Grand Rapids. In 2015-16, Mueller led San Diego in goals (20) and power-play goals (8), and co-led in scoring (57).

Sieloff, 25 (5/15/94), has two goals (2-0=2) and two PIM in two career NHL games with Ottawa and Calgary. Sieloff's first career goal came in his NHL debut with Calgary, Apr. 9, 2016 at Minnesota. The 6-1, 205-pound defenseman also scored in his first game with Ottawa, Mar. 20, 2018 vs. Florida, becoming the first player in league history to score a goal in each of his first two career games while playing for different teams.

Selected by Calgary in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Sieloff has earned 9-39=47 points with 406 PIM in 290 career AHL games with San Diego, Belleville, Binghamton, Stockton, Adirondack and Abbotsford. Sieloff appeared in 19 games with the Gulls this season, scoring one goal with 16 PIM.

