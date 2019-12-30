Aquin Returns to Cincinnati
December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that forward Pascal Aquin has been reassigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones.
