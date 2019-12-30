Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Patrick Sieloff from Anaheim Ducks
December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Patrick Sieloff from the Anaheim Ducks tonight in exchange for forward Chris Mueller, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.
Sieloff, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, has played in 19 games with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League this season, recording one goal and 16 penalty minutes. He has played in 290 career AHL games with the Gulls, Belleville/Binghamton Senators, Stockton/Abbotsford Heat and Adirondack Flames, notching nine goals and 49 points. Sieloff made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut last season, skating in three games with San Diego.
A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sieloff has appeared in two career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames. He has scored two career goals. Sieloff was drafted by the Flames in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.
