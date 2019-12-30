Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Patrick Sieloff from Anaheim Ducks

December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Patrick Sieloff from the Anaheim Ducks tonight in exchange for forward Chris Mueller, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Sieloff, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, has played in 19 games with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League this season, recording one goal and 16 penalty minutes. He has played in 290 career AHL games with the Gulls, Belleville/Binghamton Senators, Stockton/Abbotsford Heat and Adirondack Flames, notching nine goals and 49 points. Sieloff made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut last season, skating in three games with San Diego.

A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sieloff has appeared in two career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames. He has scored two career goals. Sieloff was drafted by the Flames in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.