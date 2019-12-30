Belleville's Vitaly Abramov Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Belleville Senators forward Vitaly Abramov has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 29, 2019.

Abramov notched four goals and two assists for six points in three games during a busy post-Christmas stretch for the Senators.

In a Boxing Day matinee at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday, Abramov tallied an assist to help Belleville to a 3-2 win over the Marlies. On Friday evening, he picked up a goal in a 4-3 loss at Rochester. And on Saturday, Abramov recorded his first career hat trick as part of a four-point effort as the Senators defeated Syracuse, 8-2.

Abramov has totaled 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 24 games with Belleville this season, including 13 points during his current seven-game scoring streak. The 21-year-old native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, has also appeared in two NHL games with Ottawa in 2019-20, scoring his first career NHL goal vs. St. Louis on Oct. 10. Originally a third-round selection by Columbus in the 2016 NHL Draft, Abramov has collected 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 points in 98 career AHL games with Belleville and Cleveland, as well as one goal in three career NHL contests with Ottawa.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Abramov will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Senators home game.

