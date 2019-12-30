Streaking Eagles Take Sunday Showdown From Roadrunners

December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Entering the matchup with points in eight straight games, the Colorado Eagles extended their red-hot run to nine Sunday in Tucson with a 4-1 win.

Before the visitors scored four unanswered, Brayden Burke started the evening's scoring for Tucson, beating Hunter Miska on a second chance effort. Following Michael Bunting entering the attacking end, 27's initial shot was kicked right to a cutting Burke for his 13th of the season.

The Roadrunners lead would last just 17 seconds though, as Colorado would have an immediate answer and use it as a kick-start to four unanswered goals over the course of the final two periods.

Making his second start in as many days for the home side, Ivan Prosvetov suffered only his third AHL loss, making 28 stops on Colorado's 32 tries.

THEY SAID IT

"We didn't have a great start, we gave up odd-man attacks and we have to be better on our special teams. There's a list of things that we didn't do well. I don't think there's a lot to like about tonight's game."

Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady expressing his view on Sunday's defeat.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

Almost two months ago to the day the Roadrunners were in a similar spot, coming off of being swept on home ice by the Chicago Wolves. The team wasn't happy with their performances but how did they answer? Losing just two games over essentially the next two months.

Corrections will be made.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.