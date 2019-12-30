Monsters Stumble in 3-1 Loss to Checkers
December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 3-1 on Monday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-15-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 31 points.
Charlotte's Max McCormick scored the lone goal of the opening period at 9:16 to send Cleveland to the first intermission down 1-0.
The Monsters tied the game 3:17 into the middle frame following Derek Barach's marker with assists from Adam Clendening and Trey Fix-Wolansky to go into the final intermission knotted up at one a piece.
The Checkers broke the tie after Oliwer Kaski notched a tally at 8:49 of the final period before adding an insurance empty net goal from David Gust at 19:08 pushing the final score to 3-1.
Veini Vehvilainen made 23 saves in the loss while Charlotte's Anton Forsberg stopped 27 pucks for the win.
The Monsters visit the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday afternoon to close out 2019 with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Record: 14-15-1-2, 7th North Division
Charlotte Record: 16-13-3-0, 6th Atlantic Division
