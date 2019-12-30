Anaheim Ducks Recall Sprong

December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Daniel Sprong from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), has appeared in one game with the Ducks this season, going scoreless Dec. 22 at the New York Rangers. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong has earned 18-10=28 points with 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 90 career NHL games with the Ducks and Penguins.

Selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong has recorded 7-12=19 points with two power-play goals and 12 PIM in 25 games with San Diego. Sprong led the club in points, assists and shots (87), and ranked tied for second in power-play goals at the time of his recall.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.