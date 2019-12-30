Bears Re-Assign Milner to South Carolina
December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-assigned goaltender Parker Milner to the South Carolina Stingrays.
Milner, 29, recorded his first AHL shutout on Sunday, stopping 19 shots in Hershey's 3-0 win at Lehigh Valley. He has posted an 11-0-2-1 record in 15 appearances with the Stingrays this season. At the time of his recall to Hershey, he led the ECHL in goals against average (1.86) and shutouts (5).
Hershey visits Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.
