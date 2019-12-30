Sabres Sign Dalton Smith to One-Year Contract

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Dalton Smith to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Smith, 27, has played each of past three seasons with the Rochester Americans on an American Hockey League contract, recording 14 points (4+10) and 240 penalty minutes in 114 games, including four points in 21 appearances with the Amerks this season.

In his AHL career, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward has totaled 5 4 points (2 6 +2 8 ) in 3 40 career contests between Rochester, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Syracuse and Springfield while also racking up 6 46 penalty minutes.

Before joining the Amerks in 2017, Smith spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL, recording 23 points (10+13) in 60 regular-season contests while serving as an alternate captain.

Prior to turning pro, the Oshawa, Ontario, native played four seasons with the Ottawa 67's (OHL), where he produced 105 points (50+55) in 196 career games. In his final season with Ottawa, Smith helped the club claim the Leyden Trophy as East Division Champions for the third consecutive year.

Smith was originally a second-round selection (34th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2010 NHL Draft.

