Condors Close out 2019 on New Year's Eve at 5 p.m.
December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign on New Year's Eve for a special 5 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. Save money with a Holiday Pack and get $10 to DICK's Sporting Goods.
PROMOTION DETAILS: Celebrate the end of the decade and the end of the world (again!) on Y2Kondors New Year's Eve presented by Eyewitness News and The Groove 99.3 FM. Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas at the game. Doors open at 4 p.m.
EAT & DRINK
CLUB ROOM
Chicken Tamales
Rice and Beans
Salad
TAP ROOM
Carnitas Mexican Torta
Chips and Salsa
BARS!
Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!
NEW YEAR'S EVE
The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign in the sixth of 12 matchups this season. Bakersfield is 3-1-1 this season against the Inland Empire. The Condors are 9-1-2 (.833) in their last 12 against Ontario.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Bakersfield jumped out to a 5-1 lead in San Jose on Sunday and picked up a 7-5 road win against the Barracuda. Six different players scored, including C Brad Malone who had two goals. RW Josh Currie (1g-2a) had three points and LW Tyler Benson assisted on two goals. It was Bakersfield's second straight win.
Ontario split a home-and-home series with San Diego following a 3-2 overtime road win on Saturday. LW Mikey Eyssimont had a goal and assist in the win as the Reign got back to .500.
THE SITUATION
Bakersfield jumped into fifth in the Pacific with Sunday's win. They sit four points back of fourth place Ontario, but have three games in hand on the Reign. The two teams will see each other four times in the next five weeks.
RACKING 'EM UP
LW Luke Esposito brings a four-game point streak (2g-3a) into tonight's game following a 1g-1a night on Sunday. He scored the team's second shorthanded marker of the year in the win.
CAVE COMING ON
C Colby Cave has six points (4g-2a) in his last six games following a 1g-1a game on Sunday. He was +3 on Sunday in San Jose and has been even or better in nine straight games. .
CONDORS NOTES
LW Tyler Benson has six assists in a current three-game scoring streak... C Cooper Marody is on a three-game point streak (1g-2a)... The Condors are 7-3-3-1 in one-goal games this season... Bakersfield's power play is 5/13 over the last three games (38.5%)... The seven goals scored by the Condors on Sunday was a season high.
REIGN NOTES
G Matthew Villalta got the win on Saturday for Ontario, stopping 31 of 33 shots... The Reign are the most penalized team in the AHL at 17.59 a game... Ontario is 9-2-1 when scoring first... When holidng at least a share of the lead after two periods, the Reign are 12-1-3-1 on the season.
TRANSACTIONS
28-Dec RW Cameron Hebig recalled from Wichita
29-Dec D William Lagesson recalled by Edmonton (NHL)
29-Dec RW Kailer Yamamoto recalled by Edmonton (NHL)
29-Dec D Brandon Manning assigned to Bakersfield
29-Dec LW Markus Granlund assigned to Bakersfield
