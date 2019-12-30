San Diego Gulls Launch College Nights Student Ticket Program
December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has launched College Nights, a new ticket program specifically for San Diego-area college students to all remaining Gulls weekday home games this season, including $2 Bud Light Friday Nights.
The College Nights ticket program will begin this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with tickets as low as $15 when the Gulls host the Bakersfield Condors at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).
Tickets are available exclusively at SanDiegoGulls.com/college using a valid school email for all remaining Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego.
The Gulls Street Team will make appearances on local college campuses throughout the remainder of the season to promote Gulls College Nights. To schedule a Street Team college campus appearance, please email marketing@sandiegogulls.com.
Visit SanDiegoGulls.com/college for more information and participating colleges.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.