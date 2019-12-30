Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Looks to End 2019 on a Roll

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 2

Anthony Angello notched the first hat trick of his pro career, helping Wilkes-Barre/Scranton get the win coming out of the holiday break. Jake Lucchini's early third-period shorthanded goal proved to be the game-winner that gives the Penguins the edge in their season series with the Phantoms (4-2-1-0).

Saturday, Dec. 28 - PENGUINS 2 at Hershey 1

Angello scored again for his 13th goal of the season, but the recently reassigned Thomas Di Pauli potted a man-advantage marker that put the Penguins over the top. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's defense was excellent, allowing no goals at even strength, and Dustin Tokarski turned in a 29-save gem on the way to victory.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

A New Year's Eve matinée at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will be the battlefield between two teams fighting for positioning in the Atlantic Division. The Thunderbirds trail the Penguins by only two points for the division's fourth and final playoff spot.

Friday, Jan. 3 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton begins 2020 against its oldest rival, the Hershey Bears. The Bears have found a knack for playing in tight games this season, participating in 20 games decided by one goal, including three losses to the Penguins.

Saturday, Jan. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

The Penguins and Thunderbirds face-off for the second time in a week, and for the last time at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has earned points in each of its three games against Springfield, going 2-0-0-1. Andrew Agozzino leads the season series with four goals.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins are 5-0-0-0 this season following a shutout loss.

- Anthony Angello has scored eight of the Penguins' last 13 goals.

- Angello's hat trick on Friday was the team's first hat trick of the season.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's last four hat tricks have all come against Lehigh Valley.

- Jake Lucchini's goal on Friday was the first shorthanded goal of his career.

- Andrew Agozzino's next game will be his 500th in the AHL.

- With assists in back-to-back games, Pierre-Olivier Joseph recorded points in consecutive games for the first time as a pro.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 33 18 8 2 5 43 .652

2. Providence 35 20 12 1 2 43 .614

3. Hershey 33 18 10 2 3 41 .621

4. PENGUINS 33 17 12 3 1 38 .576

5. Springfield 35 17 16 2 0 36 .514

6. Charlotte 31 15 13 3 0 33 .532

7. Bridgeport 34 13 16 4 1 31 .456

8. Lehigh Valley 33 12 15 1 4 29 .439

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew Agozzino 32 11 17 28

Stefan Noesen X 22 14 8 22

Sam Miletic 32 6 15 21

David Warsofsky 25 3 14 17

Adam Johnson 18 3 13 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 10 6-2-1 1.28 .951 1

Casey DeSmith 21 10-8-1 2.77 .911 2

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Dec. 31 Springfield Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 3 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 4 Springfield Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Dec. 28 (G) Emil Larmi Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sat, Dec. 28 (C) Thomas Di Pauli Reassigned by PIT

Sat, Dec. 28 (G) Sébastien Caron Signed to PTO

