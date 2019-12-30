Wolf Pack Weekly, December 30-January 5

The Wolf Pack (18-8-2-5, 43 pts.) split a pair of divisional games coming out of the Christmas holiday, falling 5-1 in Bridgeport on Friday night and rebounding for a fifth straight home win Saturday night, a 4-1 decision vs. Providence. Boo Nieves scored the only Hartford goal in Friday's game and had two assists on Saturday, and Phil DiGiuseppe, Tim Gettinger, Vitali Kravtsov and Matt Beleskey all scored in Saturday's game.

This week:

The Wolf Pack ring out calendar year 2019 with a New Year's Eve battle against Bridgeport Tuesday at the XL Center. That game has a special holiday start time of 5:00. Friday night finds the Wolf Pack in Providence for a 7:05 game, and then the Wolf Pack meet the Utica Comets for the first time on the season Saturday night at the XL Center (7:00).

Tuesday, December 31 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (Islanders) at the XL Center, 5:00 PM

- This is the Wolf Pack's New Year's Eve party, presented by First Night Hartford. All fans attending the game will receive a button to access First Night Hartford. There will also be a silent auction, at Sonar's Locker on the arena concourse, that will benefit First Night Hartford.

- Friday night's 5-1 defeat in Bridgeport was the Wolf Pack's first loss in four meetings with the Sound Tigers this season (3-1-0-0). In two previous XL Center clashes, the Wolf Pack posted a 4-3 overtime win October 6 and a 4-1 victory October 26.

- The Sound Tigers followed up Friday night's win over the Wolf Pack with a 4-3 overtime loss to Springfield Saturday night in Bridgeport. They are 2-0-1-0 in their last three games and have at least a standings point in five of their last seven contests (4-2-1-0).

- Kieffer Bellows scored all three Sound Tiger goals in Saturday's game vs. Springfield, including the tying tally at 19:32 of the third period, for his first pro hat trick and Bridgeport's first three-goal game of the season. Bellows has scored in three straight games (5-0-5), and seven of the last eight (9-0-9), and has 12-1-13 in the last 13 games, after scoring once in his first 19 outings.

Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Friday, January 3 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 7:05 PM

- This game starts a three-game homestand for the Bruins, who played their last five on the road, losing three of the last four.

- Joona Koppanen had Providence's only goal in Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Wolf Pack at the XL Center, his seventh of the season.

- With Saturday's win, the Wolf Pack have a 5-0-0-1 record in the season series vs. the Bruins, including a pair of wins and a shootout loss in three previous visits to Providence.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, January 4 vs. the Utica Comets (Vancouver) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This is #MillenialNight at the XL Center, featuring a reusable straw set giveaway to all fans attending the game, presented by ProHealth.

- This is the first of four meetings on the year between the Wolf Pack and the Comets. The Wolf Pack were 2-1-0-1 in a four-game series last season, and the two teams split a pair of battles in Hartford.

- The Comets (19-10-2-2, 42 pts.) come into the week on a 4-0-1-0 streak, and two points off the lead in the North Division.

- Utica veteran Reid Boucher leads the AHL in goals with 20 and is one point off the league points lead, with 39 in 28 games.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:00 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

Recent Transactions:

Phil DiGiuseppe - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 23.

Shawn McBride - recalled by the Wolf Pack from Norfolk (ECHL) December 26.

Dillan Fox - Signed to Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement by the Wolf Pack December 28.

Steven Fogarty - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 28.

Pack Tracks:

Friday, January 10, when the Wolf Pack host the Charlotte Checkers at 7:15 PM, the first 2,000 fans into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack clear tote bag, intended to reduce plastic waste, courtesy of Lewis Real Estate Services, LLC.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, February 5, a 7:00 PM battle with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is February 5, when the Springfield Thunderbirds invade the XL Center for a 7:00 PM game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is January 10, when they entertain the Charlotte Checkers in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

