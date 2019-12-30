Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Tyler Sheehy from Allen, Signs Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to PTO

December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Tyler Sheehy from the Allen Americans of the ECHL and signed defenseman Turner Ottenbreit from Allen to a professional try-out agreement.

Sheehy, 24 (11/25/95), has recorded 42 points (15g, 27a) in 31 games with Allen this season. The rookie leads the team in goals, assists, points and points per game (1.35). Sheehy ranks first in the ECHL in points and assists, fourth in points per game (min 15 GP) and sixth in goals. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Burnsville, MN, signed an ATO with Iowa on March 22, 2019 and made his professional debut later that day against Stockton. He appeared in five games for the Wild in 2018-19 and signed a one-year contract with Iowa on June 19, 2019.

Ottenbreit, 22 (7/9/97), has appeared in 12 games for the Wild this season, recording one assist and 19 PIM. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Yorkton, SK, has skated in 15 games with Allen in the ECHL, logging 11 points (1g, 10a), 32 PIM and a plus-15 rating. He leads the Americans in plus/minus and ranks eighth in the ECHL in the category.

