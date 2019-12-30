Monsters Weekly: December 30, 2019

The Cleveland Monsters will close out 2019 as the proud hosts of Stanley Cup® for the Monday, December 30th special noon start time game against the Charlotte Checkers. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Cup in the atrium of the FieldHouse beginning when doors open at 11 a.m. until the end of the game's second intermission. Additional photo opportunities will be made available for the media from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Cleveland Monsters will start 2020 by transforming into the Cleveland Lumberjacks with specialty throwback jerseys and other elements during the team's homestand against the Milwaukee Admirals beginning January 3rd at 7:00 p.m. and concluding on January 4th at 1:00 p.m. Lumberjacks Weekend will pay homage to the former International Hockey League team that resided in Cleveland from 1992-2001. The look-and-feel at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will match the team's new identity all weekend long as the visiting Admirals will also wear their former IHL jerseys and Lumberjacks mascot "Buzz" will make an appearance along with other concourse activations.

