Pickard Assigned to Grand Rapids

December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned goaltender Calvin Pickard to the Grand Rapids Griffins. ï»¿ ï»¿ï»¿Pickard has tallied a 9-7-3 record to go along with a 3.03 goals against average, a 0.893 save percentage and one shutout in 19 appearances for the Griffins this season. The 27-year-old has suited up in two games for Detroit in 2019-20 and became the 181st Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he tallied 29 saves in his Red Wings debut on Nov. 29 at Philadelphia.

ï»¿Selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, Pickard has appeared in 106 NHL games with the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Detroit since debuting in 2014-15 and has posted a 32-52-9 record, a 2.98 GAA, a 0.906 save mark and four shutouts.

ï»¿A 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder, Pickard has logged 219 games in the AHL since 2011-12 between the Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners and Griffins, posting a 102-78-18 record, a 2.65 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 13 shutouts. A 2018 Calder Cup champion with Toronto, Pickard and Garret Sparks won the Harry Holmes Memorial Award, awarded to the goaltending duo with the lowest regular season GAA (2.24), in 2017-18.

ï»¿Born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Pickard suited up for Canada at the 2017 and 2016 IIHF World Championships, winning a silver and gold medal, respectively. ï»¿ ï»¿ï»¿The Griffins (13-16-2-2) host Chicago for their 23rd annual New Year's Eve Celebration at 6 p.m.

ï»¿Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. ï»¿ ï»¿ï»¿

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.