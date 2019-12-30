Brown Looking to Get His Game Back in Belleville

A 23-game run for Logan Brown with the Ottawa Senators ended Saturday when he was reassigned to the Belleville Senators.

And now it's a chance for the 21-year-old center to get his groove back in the AHL.

"I just want to get back to my game and get my confidence back," Brown said. "Play hockey, work hard and get better."

There's little doubt that Brown is an NHLer and the first stretch of his NHL callup demonstrated that with five points in his first nine games. But he hadn't played more than 13:20 a game for more than a month and saw his production drop with the lack of minutes.

Now, he's hoping to re-spark that confidence and head back to Ottawa sooner than later and playing under Belleville head coach Troy Mann, alongside a number of familiar faces, makes the transition easier.

"I know all of Manner's systems and I know what it's like to play for him and most of all I know all these guys so it's good to be back with them," Brown said. "It's a good team down here so we're gonna be rolling."

In his first game back with Belleville - an 8-2 win over Syracuse Saturday - Brown had an assist that pushed him to 50 career AHL points. He stood out throughout the night, and not because of his 6'6 frame.

"I think he has to get his confidence back," Mann said. "He got a great opportunity there early but the last month or so, he's been getting less than 10 minutes a night, mostly on the fourth line so I wanted to get him on a good line here with Formenton and Balcers. I thought they formed some good chemistry and I think Brownie will be real effective for us moving forward."

In six games with Belleville this season, the former first rounder has eight points (three goals). He tallied eight points during his stint with Ottawa.

And that included his first, and so far only, NHL goal which came against the Rangers on Nov. 22.

"It was definitely something cool and something I had dreamed about my entire life. To do it against Henrik Lundqvist was a cherry on top to do it against a Hall of Fame goalie.

"It was special."

