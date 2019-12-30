Chicago Wolves Insider: Bring on 2020

December 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





AN EVENT-FILLED START TO THE NEW YEAR

The Wolves kick off the start to the new year and the new decade by hosting a variety of fun events and theme nights at January home games. The month begins with Craft Beer Night on Thursday against the Texas Stars and a Wolves Koozie giveaway, courtesy of Sport Clips, on Saturday night against Iowa..

QUICK BUY: UPCOMING GAMES!

As January unfolds, make sure to get to Allstate Arena for the commemorative Military Appreciation jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, that benefit the USO, Honor Flight, K9s for Veterans and Chicago Wolves Charities (Jan. 18-19). We're also hosting Teddy Bear Toss Night (Jan. 18), Superhero Day (Jan. 19), Love Your Melon outings (Jan. 18-19), a free postgame skate (Jan. 18) and much more!

WOLVES EARN THREE POINTS AGAINST TOP FOES

Despite the Chicago Wolves losing multiple players to injury and illness, the team proved they can hang with the top teams in the Central Division by taking three of a possible four points from second-place Iowa and first-place Milwaukee over the weekend.

When two Wolves players woke up ill on Saturday morning just hours before a game against the Iowa Wild, the team knew they were going to have to play short one skater. Thanks to a late goal by rookie forward Paul Cotter, the Wolves went on to win the game 4-3.

However, Gage Quinney and Reid Duke suffered injuries Saturday that kept them out of Sunday's home game against Milwaukee. As if losing four skaters in the matter of 24 hours wasn't enough of a challenge, the team bus didn't get back from Iowa until 3:30 a.m. On short rest, the Wolves battled the AHL's top team before falling 3-2 in a shootout.

TWENTY PERCENT OFF TICKETS TO RING IN 2020

To celebrate the start of 2020, the Chicago Wolves are offering a 20 percent discount on tickets to the home games on Jan. 2 and 4. To take advantage of the deal, click here and then type in the code 20NEWYEAR before selecting your seats.

ALL-DECADE TEAM REVEALED TUESDAY

For the last two weeks, Chicago Wolves fans have been voting on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Stories to select the franchise's All-Decade team. The most difficult vote was saved for last as the fans must choose the All-Decade left wing from these four candidates: 2016-17 AHL MVP Kenny Agostino, 2018-19 AHL MVP Daniel Carr, points machine Brandon Pirri and future AHL Hall of Fame candidate Brett Sterling.

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION: ENJOY CRAFT BEER NIGHT

Everyone's favorite Craft Beer Night returns in 2020! The first Craft Beer Night of the new decade will be Thursday, Jan. 2, when the Wolves take on the Texas Stars. Fans 21 and older receive a ticket, a flight of craft beer and a T-shirt for one low price. The event takes place in the Budweiser Brew House located in the southeast corner of Allstate Arena's concourse.

TOP LINE

OSCAR DANSK

Goaltender Oscar Dansk extended his winning streak to six games with a win over Iowa on Dec. 28. Dansk stopped 25 shots as the Wolves earned a 4-3 victory over the Central Division's second-place team. Dansk has been unbeaten in December while posting a 1.83 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

JIMMY SCHULDT

The Wolves have enjoyed a productive month of December from their defensemen, including Jimmy Schuldt. The rookie from Minnetonka, Minnesota, has produced five points (1G, 4A) in December, which leads all blueliners. Schuldt notched one goal and one assist in the Wolves' 4-3 win over Iowa on Dec. 28.

PAUL COTTER

Dec. 28 was a special day and not just because the Wolves beat the second-place Iowa Wild. Twenty-year-old rookie forward Paul Cotter notched his first professional goal, which happened to be the game-winner. After the Wild tied the game in the second period, Cotter broke the tie midway through the third with a perfect redirect.

LAST WEEK (1-0-0-1)

SUNDAY, DEC. 29: MILWAUKEE 3, (at) CHICAGO 2 (SO)

In the fourth round of the shootout, Milwaukee's Frederick Gaudreau became the first skater to score to give the Admirals the extra point at Allstate Arena.

Forward Brandon Pirri scored on the power play with 3:23 left in regulation to send the game to extra time. Forward Valentin Zykov also scored for the Wolves.

Goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 21 shots in regulation and OT and 3 of 4 in the shootout.

SATURDAY, DEC. 28: CHICAGO 4, (at) IOWA 3

Rookie forward Paul Cotter scored his first goal as a pro at 9:44 of the third period to snap the game's third tie and produce the game-winner at Wells Fargo Arena.

Defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Jimmy Schuldt scored 26 seconds apart in the first period and forward Curtis McKenzie added a goal in the second period.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk stopped 25 shots to push his winning streak to six games.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Grand Rapids 5 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Texas 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Iowa 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Sunday, Jan. 5 at Rockford 4 p.m. Rockford MetroCentre My50

Friday, Jan. 10 at San Antonio 7 p.m. AT&T Center AHLTV

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.