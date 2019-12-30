Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 30

WEEK IN REVIEW

Sunday, December 29: Manitoba 3 vs. Rockford 2

The Moose claimed a 3-2 victory against the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday afternoon. With 1:07 remaining in the first period, Johnathan Kovacevic scored on the power play for the Moose to tie the game 1-1. Kristian Reichel and Michael Spacek added a goal each in the second to give the Moose the 3-1 advantage. Rockford scored midway through the second frame to get within one. Mikhail Berdin stopped 30 of 32 shots against to hold on to Manitoba's win.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs. Rockford IceHogs*

Tuesday, Dec. 31

4:00 p.m. CT vs. Colorado Eagles**

Friday, Jan. 3

7:00 p.m. CT

vs. Colorado Eagles*

Saturday, Jan. 4

6:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose host the Rockford IceHogs for their annual Shutout Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Moose will then face off against the Colorado Eagles in back-to-back matchups on Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4. Saturday's game is Star Wars Night, featuring a team poster giveaway for the first 3,000 fans at Bell MTS Place. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

17 Seth Griffith 31 17 12 29 22 4

34 JC Lipon 34 7 12 19 53 0

48 Andrei Chibisov 33 6 13 19 48 -5

5 Cameron Schilling 32 4 13 17 10 10

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 15-15-0 2.89 .913 2

35 Griffen Outhouse 1-1-0 3.70 .882 0

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

A Familiar Face Returns

Eric Comrie was claimed off waivers by the Winnipeg Jets from the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 19, 2019 and later assigned to the Moose on Dec. 29. The Edmonton, Alta. native played three games for the Red Wings this season and went 0-2-0. He also made four starts for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on a conditioning assignment and had a 4-0-0 record with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Comrie has played in 183 games for the Moose over six seasons and has a 77-83-20 record with eight shutouts, a 2.88 GAA, and a .910 SV%.

Ringing in the New Year

The Moose playing on New Year's Eve has been a Winnipeg tradition since the team arrived from Minnesota in 1996. Even when the franchise relocated to St. John's, the club played New Year's Eve contests, though mostly on the road. Including their IHL and St. John's days, the Moose hold a 14-8-0-0 record on Dec. 31. When playing their traditional game in Winnipeg, the Moose hold a 13-4-0-0 record, and have won nine straight New Year's Eve games on home ice. The only year the Moose didn't play on New Year's Eve was 2016 when the club played Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.

A Roster of Rebels

The Moose and IceHogs share five WHL alumni who all suited up for the Red Deer Rebels during their career. Rockford forwards Brandon Hagel (2015-19) and Reese Johnson (2014-19) are former teammates of Manitoba's Michael Spacek (2015-17), Nelson Nogier (2015-16) and Kristian Reichel (2017-18) with Red Deer. Two of the Rebels' alumni shone in Sunday's matchup as Kristian Reichel notched a tally for the Moose and Michael Spacek scored the eventual game-winner. With his third goal of the season on Dec. 29 against the IceHogs, Kristian Reichel marked a new career high in tallies.

Matched

Skyler McKenzie collected two assists in Manitoba's 3-2 victory against the IceHogs on Sunday afternoon. This is the second time during the 2019-20 campaign that McKenzie has notched two assists in one game. In securing two helpers on Sunday, the forward set a new career high in assists and improved his point total to 16 (6G, 10A) in 31 games on the season. That mark matches his 2018-19 point total in 16 less games than his rookie campaign.

Who's Trending?

Johnathan Kovacevic collected a goal and an assist in Manitoba's 3-2 victory against Rockford on Sunday. The defenceman is now tied for the lead in goals on the Moose among rookies with four on the season. This is Kovacevic's first multi-point performance of the season and the second of his AHL career. The Grimsby, Ont. product first posted multi-point performance in his AHL debut on April 14, 2019 when he notched his first AHL goal and first AHL assist against the Chicago Wolves.

