Roadrunners Weekly: December 23

CURRENT RECORD:

23-7-0-0 - .767 Win Percentage

(1st - Pacific Division, 2nd - Western Conference, 2nd - AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday vs. San Diego - 6 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Friday vs. San Jose - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. San Jose - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

4-3 Loss vs. Colorado (Saturday)

4-1 Loss vs. Colorado (Sunday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Clinching the best record in the AHL's Pacific Division following Saturday's game, Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady solidified his spot behind the bench for the group at the AHL All-Star Classic, which will take place January 26-27 in Ontario.

Forward Lane Pederson scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season Saturday night, keeping him at 5th most in the league.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov ranks second in the AHL with a .935 save percentage and seventh with a 2.24 goals against average.

THEY SAID IT:

"It's an organizational achievement. I get to go coach in an All-Star Game because our management, our scouts, our development team, our trainers, our equipment staff and especially our coaches have created a successful environment. With that being said, our players, up to this point, have been extremely competitive and won a lot of hockey games. It's an honor and for me it's a representation of how hard our organization has worked in the first half.

- Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady sharing his thoughts on what the All-Star spot means to him.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team practiced Monday at Tucson Arena and returns to game against with the first meeting of the season on home ice against San Diego Tuesday.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

New Year's Eve Party - Tuesday, December 31 at 7 p.m. against San Diego

Featuring a special start time of 6 p.m., the first 1,000 fans will receive a noisemaker upon entry while supplies last!

$12 Tickets (promo code TUESDAY) and Pepsi 4-Packs are on sale now.

Coors Light 1-2-3 Night - Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. against San Jose

$1 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers all night courtesy of Coors Light!

Whiskey and Wings - Saturday, January 4 at 7 p.m. against San Jose

Join us for a special pregame event where you'll be able to sample whiskey from different vendors and taste wings from many different local and national providers.

Ticket packages are on sale now here.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. returns next Wednesday (1/8) on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star returns next Tuesday (1/7) on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Goaltender Adin Hill saw game action for the Arizona Coyotes Saturday night, entering in relief. The long-time Roadrunner went a perfect 20/20 in the effort.

