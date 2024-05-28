Match the Energy: Ingredients of the Match

May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Another midweek road trip is on the books for Charlotte FC; this time, it's to face New York Red Bulls. This marks the first of two back-to-back away games for The Crown.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

Remain in Control

Charlotte FC faces a similar challenge against New York Red Bulls as they did in their recent match against Philadelphia Union. Both teams are physical, high-pressing sides that aim to force their opponents into a fragmented, disruptive style of play.

Despite Philadelphia's intense pressure, The Crown maintained composure in possession, controlling the match's tempo. Head Coach Dean Smith praised his team after the draw, highlighting it as their most controlled performance of the season.

To increase their chances of winning, Charlotte must avoid turning the game into a frantic back-and-forth. By controlling possession and dictating the flow, they can help tame Red Bulls' aggressive tactics.

Containing Dangerous Strikers

Red Bulls striker Elias Manoel is particularly eager for this matchup, scoring six goals in the last four encounters between these teams. However, Manoel has yet to face Dean Smith's Charlotte FC.

"He's never had success against me because he's never played against me," said Dean Smith in response to how to deal with Manoel. "It's a different team, it's a different moment."

With a new defensive structure in place, Charlotte is better equipped to manage threats like Manoel. If The Crown maintain the discipline and organization that has neutralized other dangerous forwards like Sam Surridge (Nashville) and Julían Carranza (Philadelphia), Manoel should pose less of a threat.

Match the Energy

Dean Smith and his players have acknowledged the need to motivate themselves better on the road. Unlike in Europe, where away fans can travel more easily, MLS presents logistical challenges due to the vast distances between cities.

Without the support of their energetic home crowd, Charlotte must adapt to the Red Bulls' "energy drink soccer." They must match or exceed the Red Bulls' energy to avoid being overwhelmed. Charlotte has already proven they can win on the road; now they have the opportunity to do so against a higher-quality opponent.

