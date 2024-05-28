Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2024 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation
May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Foundation, the charitable arm of Chicago Fire FC, will host the seventh edition of the White Party, presented by Magellan Corporation, taking place on Thursday, June 20th at Morgan Manufacturing (401 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60642) in West Town with all proceeds supporting the Foundation.
A signature 21+ event benefiting the charitable efforts of the Club, the 2024 White Party will open doors at 7:30 p.m. and conclude at 11:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to don their best white attire for one of the hottest parties of the year, a distinction previously given by the Chicago Tribune.
Admission includes access to a premium open bar featuring Sneaky Fox Vodka, a spirit founded by Fire alum and 2013 Major League Soccer MVP, Mike Magee. Other Fire alumni and current First team members will also be in attendance. Guests can also enjoy food from some of Chicago's hottest restaurants, including Stefani Prime, Boka, Eataly, Avec, Il Porcellino, Tall Boy Taco, Rosebud, Costera Cocina Tulum, and more.
After an evening of music, dancing, and food and drink, guests will receive a gift bag to top off the night. Shuttles will be available to an afterparty at the Bassment (353 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654) following the conclusion of the main event.
