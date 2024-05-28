LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against FC Dallas on Wednesday, May 29
May 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for their home match against FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).
Pregame Party At Galaxy Park
Fans are encouraged to stop by the pregame party beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before stadium gates open at 6:00 p.m. PT for Wednesday's match between the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas.
Pregame DJ Set
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Wednesday's match to enjoy musical entertainment provided by Esther Anaya, who is scheduled to perform pregame. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season will have a pregame and halftime DJ set to excite and entertain fans of the club.
Merchandise
Fans can purchase select LA Galaxy hats for $20 at The LA Galaxy Team Store. This special offer is limited to Wednesday, May 29 while supplies last.
SoccerFest
Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming and LA Galaxy Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with Sprite, the Just Keep Livin Foundation and the Juglife Foundation also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have the LA Times, the LA Galaxy Merchandise Truck and ramen sampling from Maruchan.
LA Galaxy Foundation
The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning off a 2019-20 team-signed LA Galaxy Crest. The online auction will open on Wednesday, May 29 at 3:30 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Hero of the Match is United States Coast Guard Lieutenant Junior Grade Christina Nguyen. Lieutenant Nguyen's personal accomplishments include the National Defense Service Medal and the Coast Guard Sea Service Ribbon. The Community Partner of the Match is Just Keep Livin. Fans can visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn more about their dedication to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.
$20 Tickets Available
Tickets start at just $20 for LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas on Wednesday, May 29 and are available for purchase here.
Match Information
Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first play host to FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass) before traveling to face Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, June 1 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Wednesday's match marks the 92nd all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, with LA leading the series 41-37-13. Against Dallas, LA holds a 35-33-13 record in league play, a 2-1-0 record in the U.S. Open Cup and a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 41 all-time regular-season matches played at home against FC Dallas, the Galaxy hold a 26-9-6 record. In two meetings between Dallas and the Galaxy during the 2023 campaign, the Galaxy held a 0-2-0 record.
